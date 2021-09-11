Winona's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
