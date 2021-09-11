 Skip to main content
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

