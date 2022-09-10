This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
