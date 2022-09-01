 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

