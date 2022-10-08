For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
