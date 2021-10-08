Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.