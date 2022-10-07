 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Winona: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News