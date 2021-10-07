Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
