This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
