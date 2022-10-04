This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We wi…
Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and varia…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to re…
Winona's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s to…
This evening in Winona: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wino…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.