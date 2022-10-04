Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.