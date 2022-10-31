 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

