Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

