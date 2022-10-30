 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

