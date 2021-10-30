 Skip to main content
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

