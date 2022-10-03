This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
