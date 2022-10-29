For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 1 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
