This evening in Winona: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The Wino…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thun…
This evening in Winona: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Model…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…