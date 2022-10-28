 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

