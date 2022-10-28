Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
