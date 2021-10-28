Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect perio…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thun…
This evening in Winona: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Model…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”