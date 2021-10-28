Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.