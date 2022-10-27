 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

