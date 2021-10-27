Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.