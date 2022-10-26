 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

