Winona's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. There is a 60% chance o…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect perio…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thun…
This evening in Winona: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like …