Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.