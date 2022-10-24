Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
