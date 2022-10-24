Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.