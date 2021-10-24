This evening in Winona: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. There is a 60% chance o…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect perio…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow…