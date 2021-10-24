Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.