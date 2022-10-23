Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.