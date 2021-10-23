For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees t…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. There is a 60% chance o…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect perio…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like …
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …