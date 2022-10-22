Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.