This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
