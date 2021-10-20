For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with occasional light rain. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
