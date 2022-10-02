This evening in Winona: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
