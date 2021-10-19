Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.