Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees t…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to …
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected …
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expe…