Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
