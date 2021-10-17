Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
