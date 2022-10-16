Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.