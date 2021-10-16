This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
