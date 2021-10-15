Winona's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's weather forec…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Winona will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll …
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forec…