Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

