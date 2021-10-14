Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
