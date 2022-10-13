 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

