Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

