Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.