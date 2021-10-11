Winona's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
