Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

