Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.