Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.