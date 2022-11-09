 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News