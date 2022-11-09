Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area wi…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy…
Winona's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Plan on a…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Toda…