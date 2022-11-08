Winona's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
