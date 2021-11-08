 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News