Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

